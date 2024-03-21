Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

