Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

