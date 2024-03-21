Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,855,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 479,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 246,310 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

