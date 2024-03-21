Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
