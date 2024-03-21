Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

GPMT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.