Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) versus NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head-To-Head Survey

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gorilla Technology Group and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 NICE 0 0 11 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 667.23%. NICE has a consensus target price of $291.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than NICE.

0.4% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A NICE 14.23% 13.29% 8.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $22.41 million 2.36 -$87.54 million N/A N/A NICE $2.38 billion 6.65 $338.30 million $5.09 48.81

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than Gorilla Technology Group.

Summary

NICE beats Gorilla Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

