Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 2.6%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.21 and last traded at $74.09. Approximately 11,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 244,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 131,733 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.