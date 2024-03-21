Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 97,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 232,344 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

