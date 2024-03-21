GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 12.8%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 2,854,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,090,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

