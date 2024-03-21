GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

