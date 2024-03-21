George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

George Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60. Insiders sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $23,656,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$181.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

