General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $61.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

General Mills Stock Down 1.5 %

GIS stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 1,705,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,474. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

