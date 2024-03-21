General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mills by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

