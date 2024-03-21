General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

