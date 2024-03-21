General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 1.4% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.62 and last traded at $176.45. 1,690,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,918,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

