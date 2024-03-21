General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,115.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,037 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83. General Electric has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $175.81.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

