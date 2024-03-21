Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 690,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,779,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 0.08.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 151,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 1,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,624,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,522,161 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

