Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares Dividend of GBX 105

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 2.2 %

LON:GAW opened at £102.76 ($130.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of GBX 8,680 ($110.50) and a twelve month high of £118.50 ($150.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,750.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £100.54.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,143 ($90.94) per share, with a total value of £18,000.36 ($22,915.80). In related news, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.46) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($40,083.13). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,143 ($90.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.36 ($22,915.80). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 759 shares of company stock worth $6,691,131. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.