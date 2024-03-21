Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.