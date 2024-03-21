Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 6,216,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,686,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

