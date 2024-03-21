Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,900. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

