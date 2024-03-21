Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,484. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

