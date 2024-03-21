Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the period.

VIGI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,648. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

