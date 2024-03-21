Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,313,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

