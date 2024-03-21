Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,790,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 320,224 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,453,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $14,535,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 670,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 973,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

