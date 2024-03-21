Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.91. The company has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

