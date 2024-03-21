Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.20 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

