Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GLPG stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

