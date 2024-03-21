Gala 1-Day Volume Hits $266.36 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $266.36 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 31,979,597,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,581,661,668 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

