G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.96 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00081932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001466 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.