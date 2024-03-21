FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $295,397.30 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 24,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $295,397.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FVCB stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.21. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
