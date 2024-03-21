Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.