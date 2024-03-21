FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,730,000 after buying an additional 84,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,998,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,594,000 after purchasing an additional 572,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

