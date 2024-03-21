Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Frontline has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 175.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 128.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

