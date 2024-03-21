Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $59,065.18 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 742 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $18,067.70.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

