Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.22

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 20221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

