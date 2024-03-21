FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
