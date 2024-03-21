FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,286 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 251,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 92.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 66,451 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 63.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

