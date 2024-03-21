FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

INTU stock opened at $639.65 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

