FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSN opened at $57.71 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

