FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 195,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.93 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

