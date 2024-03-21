FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $710.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

