FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

