FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

