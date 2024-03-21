FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

PMAY opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

