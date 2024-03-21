FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $268.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.67 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.83.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

