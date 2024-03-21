FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

CVX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,397. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

