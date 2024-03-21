FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

