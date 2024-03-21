FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 48,406 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 787.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 63,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:BUFF opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.