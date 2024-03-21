Fortress Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.15. 639,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,489. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $551.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $516.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
