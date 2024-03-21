Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,559 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $723,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $119.81. 1,917,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,905. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

